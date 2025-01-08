‘Raising Our Light’ Event marks seven years since Montecito Debris Flow

MONTECITO, Calif. – Thursday, January 9th marks the 7th year anniversary of the Montecito Mudslides and Debris Flow. 23 people lost their lives back in 2018, after mud and boulders plowed down the Santa Barbara hillsides.

A Debris Flow Remembrance Event is being held on Jan. 9th to honor the lives we lost. Bells will be rung, candles will be lit, and a searchlight will illuminated the sky in their remembrance.

Montecito Association, Montecito Union School District, Cold Spring School District, Montecito Fire Department, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, and the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness all collaborated for the event.

Your NewsChannel will be live streaming the event on Thursday at 6pm.

Raising Our Light will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road.

Speakers will include Rev. Channing Smith, Suzanne Grimmesey from SBC Behavioral Wellness, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, and Chief David Neels from the Montecito Fire Department.

You can contact the Community Wellness Team for support at anytime by calling (805) 364-2750.