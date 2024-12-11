Skip to Content
Community

Santa Maria students visit Altrusa-fest’s magical Christmas tree fundraiser

Students visit Golden Valley Altrusa's magical Christmas tree display at Santa Maria Kia.
KEYT
Students visit Golden Valley Altrusa's magical Christmas tree display at Santa Maria Kia.
By
today at 10:09 am
Published 11:11 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students from Battles and Libbon elementary schools got to visit Altrusa of Golden Valley's magical Christmas tree forest at Santa Maria Kia today.

The event is a fundraiser for local schools, and the proceeds go to school facility grants, literacy projects, and further monetary donations.

Golden Valley Altrusa is a non-profit group of men and women with a mission of service to education and a focus on literacy.

Just after the magical Christmas trees, members of Golden Valley Altrusa presented a check and boxes of canned goods to local food banks.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content