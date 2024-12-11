Santa Maria students visit Altrusa-fest’s magical Christmas tree fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students from Battles and Libbon elementary schools got to visit Altrusa of Golden Valley's magical Christmas tree forest at Santa Maria Kia today.

The event is a fundraiser for local schools, and the proceeds go to school facility grants, literacy projects, and further monetary donations.

Golden Valley Altrusa is a non-profit group of men and women with a mission of service to education and a focus on literacy.

Just after the magical Christmas trees, members of Golden Valley Altrusa presented a check and boxes of canned goods to local food banks.