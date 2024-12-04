Camarillo Health Center offers free counseling for Mountain Fire Victims

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The New Beginnings Center of Camarillo is offering a new Re-Sourcing Group to help those recently affected by the Mountain Fire.

The New Beginnings Center has been providing mental health care in Ventura County for over 40 years, with a team specializing in marriage and family counseling, and integrative health. Now they're opening their doors to those who currently need it most.

The Counseling and Integrative Health center explained in a press release that they're "committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time of recovery and rebuilding."

The group sessions will be offered at no cost to the victims and give them the tools to find relief, rebuild resilience, and reconnect.

The Re-Sourcing Group provides participants with tools and strategies to regain stability, process emotions, and build resilience after experiencing distress, loss, or fear. Guided by an experienced facilitator, the group fosters a safe and supportive environment for healing and growth.

Participants will:

Find Stability: Learn techniques to restore balance and grounding.

Process Emotions: Share and process feelings in a supportive community.

Build Resilience: Strengthen emotional resilience through coping strategies.

Connect with Others: Join a community of individuals with shared experiences.

Rediscover Hope: Engage in discussions and activities that restore hope.

The group will meet every other Tuesday from 6:00 – 7:30 PM after the introductory session.

For more information, contact Sean S. Baker at 805-987-3162 x 2 or email SBakerMFT@gmail.com.