Animal Emancipation protests to encourage “vegan” gift shopping on Black Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Protesters gathered Friday to raise public awareness of the clothing industry's continued use and sale of items made from the skin and fur of animals.

A new law that passed this year has banned the manufacture and sale of any new fur items to be sold in California, but organizers say there is still a lot of work to be done.

Not limited to leather and fur products, Animal Emancipation of San Luis Obispo seeks to inform the public of the other clothing industries that utilize byproducts of abused animals.

Friday's protest will start at noon, and your News Channel will have additional coverage later this afternoon.