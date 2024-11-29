Skip to Content
Community

Animal Emancipation protests to encourage “vegan” gift shopping on Black Friday

Animal Emancipation of SLO
By
today at 11:07 am
Published 12:01 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Protesters gathered Friday to raise public awareness of the clothing industry's continued use and sale of items made from the skin and fur of animals.

A new law that passed this year has banned the manufacture and sale of any new fur items to be sold in California, but organizers say there is still a lot of work to be done.

Not limited to leather and fur products, Animal Emancipation of San Luis Obispo seeks to inform the public of the other clothing industries that utilize byproducts of abused animals.

Friday's protest will start at noon, and your News Channel will have additional coverage later this afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content