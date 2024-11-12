Upcoming ‘We ♥︎ Nipomo’ volunteering event aiming to clean up community parks and streets

NIPOMO, Calif. - An all-volunteer event called "We ♥︎ Nipomo" is scheduled for this weekend with the purpose of helping to clean and spruce up parks and streets within the community.

Organized by San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor, Jimmy Paulding, the 2nd annual clean up will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 9 a.m.

For at least three hours, volunteers will take part in a number of improvement projects that are scheduled for Nipomo Community Park, as well as other key locations in the South County town.

Some of the projects that are lined up include trash pick-up, weeding, picnic table restoration, mulching, wood bollard replacement, and graffiti clean-up.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, a hat and/or sunscreen, and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to sign up for a particular project.

Volunteers may also show on Saturday at the Nipomo Community Park gazebo and choose a project they would like to take part in.