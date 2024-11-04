Landmark Agreement connects Goleta Residents to Santa Barbara through a new Bike Path

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – For decades local residents have asked for a safer and more accessible way to walk, bike, stroll, and roll between Goleta and Santa Barbara. The wait is finally over.

The County of Santa Barbara revealed in a press release that landmark agreement has been reached between the County of Santa Barbara, La Cumbre Mutual Water Company, and the Trust Land of Santa Barbara County to establish the Modoc Multi-use Path.

The Modoc Path will finally provide the community with a ADA-compliant bike and pedestrian trail that will safely connect residents from Goleta to Santa Barbara, or vice-versa.

The project will feature a new one-mile path starting near Calle De Los Amigos in Santa Barbara extending to connect with the Obern Trail Bike Path in Goleta. The Modoc Path will pick up right where Santa Barbara's current path ends.

"So it's important when we think about the fiscal, our fiscal responsibility, to think about a future where we're moving more people environmentally sustainable and at less cost. And this project will do all of that," said Santa Barbara Move's Executive Director, Heather Deutsch.

Construction on the project is set to begin in late Spring of 2025.

County of Santa Barbara Public Works

Additionally, the agreement includes working with the Land Trust to secure permanent protections on county-owned land at More Mesa. Over 35 acres would be preserved as open space and restrict future development to benefit the public.

Second District Supervisor, Laura Capps, said. "...we're poised to deliver a safe, ADA-compliant path that supports active transportation and addresses climate priorities. This project exemplifies our commitment to keeping our community moving forward safely and sustainably."

The Board of Supervisors will formally vote to solidify the agreement during their November 5, 2024 hearing.



