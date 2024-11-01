Father Larry takes up new ministry in Malibu

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Father Larry Gosselin will be taking up a new ministry in Malibu after serving the community of Santa Barbara at the Old Mission for the past twelve years.

In a letter of gratitude and appreciation, Gosselin announced he will serving at the Serra Retreat House in Malibu starting on November 1st. Gosselin added he will split his time between the Serra Retreat House and Old Mission Santa Barbara as he moves into his new role.

Gosselin arrived in Santa Barbara in July 2012 on the eve of Fiesta Pequeña.

"I was smitten with love at first sight from the very onslaught of my entry into the life of Santa Barbara," said Gosselin in the letter.

For years, News Channel's Beth Farnsworth and Gosselin have emceed the televised kick-off event to Old Spanish Days on the steps of the Old Mission.

Gosselin tells your News Channel that he plans to spend four days a week in Malibu and three days a week in Santa Barbara.

"I see this new ministry in Malibu as a connection and an extension of all that Santa Barbara is in spirit and love," said Gosselin. "I believe there is already something at work to become a bridge building connection that can bring these two communities together in a greater spirit of all that is loving, prophetic and Christ-like in essence."