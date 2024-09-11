Santa Barbara County Fire Department Never Forgets September 11th

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - September 11th, 2024 marks the 23 years of the tragic 9/11 attacks—a solemn day of reflection and remembrance for those who lost their lives. Across the nation, people are honoring the victims and the brave first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A special ceremony will take place at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters.

At the fire department, a special remembrance ceremony will be held later this morning. Chief Hartwig spoke about the significance of honoring the men and women who served selflessly on that fateful day.

"We’ll be here at the time the towers came down, recognizing the men and women who put themselves between harm and the community they served, giving everything in the line of duty," Chief Hartwig said. "This is our small way of recognizing the sacrifices made on 9/11."

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will observe a moment of silence, lowering the flag at all 16 of its stations. The public is invited to join in this ceremony, standing together in unity and remembrance.