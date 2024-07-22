SB Foundation Celebrate Philanthropy seeking honoree nominations

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. – The SB Foundation is seeking nominations for its honorees before its Celebrate Philanthropy event on Aug. 21.

Below is a press release from the organization:

Nominations are open now through August 21, 2024 for Celebrate Philanthropy 2024 The Santa Barbara Foundation is a proud organizing sponsor and, with an independent committee, coordinates the nominations process.

Community members are invited to submit a nomination for any individual, couple, or family who, through direct service or financial support, has demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place. Nominations for the 2024 Celebrate Philanthropy event may be submitted at SBFoundation.org/CPAwards.

In 2023 Celebrate Philanthropy honored the DeBrum Family and Mario A. Juarez, Esq.

Since Faith DeBrum was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma ten years ago, the DeBrum Family has raised nearly one million dollars through their involvement in Golf for Wishes and Golfing for Little Heroes to support others going through what can be a devastating health and emotional crisis. The Santa Maria golf tournaments benefit Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Children's Miracle Network at Cottage Children's Medical Center.

Mario A. Juarez, Esq. is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Allan Hancock College Foundation and has previously served on numerous other boards for organizations such as Marian Region Medical Center, Habitat for Humanity, Latino Business Community Council, among others. He also invests his legal expertise in a free course he teaches at Allan Hancock College and has established and annually funded the Maria Romero Memorial Scholarship at Hancock for 15 years.

An independent committee representing Santa Maria Valley's diverse communities will choose the 2024 Celebrate Philanthropy honorees.

Celebrate Philanthropy will be an in-person event on November 7, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 pm at the Santa Maria Country Club. For more information please visit SBFoundation.org/ CPAwards.

Individuals or community organizations interested in sponsoring the 2024 Celebrate Philanthropy awards and event, may reach out to Kevin Kuga at KKuga@SBFoundation.org or call (805) 963-1873.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation's (SBF) mission is to mobilize collective wisdom and philanthropic capital to build empathetic, inclusive and resilient communities. SBF is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, health care, business, education and government, the Santa Barbara Foundation strives to address our communities' most challenging needs. Recognizing that our work depends on the strength of the nonprofit sector, we are committed to its health and vitality. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 95-year history. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org.

SB Foundation