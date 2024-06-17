Marborg Industries to replace Waste Management as waste hauler in unincorporated Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valleys starting July

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Marborg Industries will take over waste hauling for unincorporated areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valleys, replacing Waste Management starting July 1.

Below is a press release on the upcoming changes:

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On July 1, 2024, MarBorg Industries will replace Waste Management as the waste hauler for the unincorporated areas of the Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Santa Ynez Valleys. Affected residential and commercial customers were sent a notice in the mail providing details about this change. After a competitive bid process, MarBorg Industries (MarBorg) was selected to be the waste hauler for this region by the Board of Supervisors on July 11, 2023. MarBorg proposed the least expensive rates compared to the other waste haulers that responded to the RFP, and MarBorg has a long history of providing high quality customer service in other areas of the county.

Waste Management will still be the official hauler for unincorporated Santa Ynez, Lompoc, and Santa Maria Valleys until June 30th. Any customers with questions surrounding current services should call Waste Management’s customer service line at (805) 922-2121 for service inquiries or (866) 964-2729 for billing inquiries.

Customers with questions about container exchanges or who would like to set up autopay with MarBorg prior to July 1st can call (805) 963-1852.

Please see below for answers to common questions about the upcoming waste hauler transition:

Will waste service days change?

No, service days will remain the same following July 1st. Customers should continue to set out containers on the same day they did under Waste Management. In late June, residential customers will receive their waste pick-up schedule in the mail detailing which weeks bi-weekly services such as recycling should be set out.

Please note, the first week of the transition is a holiday week due to the July 4th holiday. If customers’ regular collection day is Thursday or Friday that week, their service will be delayed by one day. If customers’ regular collection day is Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday that week, their service will not be impacted.

When and how will customers get new MarBorg containers?

Crews have been swapping existing Waste Management containers with new MarBorg containers since May. MarBorg aims to complete all container swaps prior to July 1st. The container exchanges will occur in these three steps:

1. Customers will receive their new MarBorg containers the day BEFORE their regular service day. Customers will receive the same size and number of containers that they’re currently subscribed to.

2. On customers’ regular service day, they should bring to the curb all their Waste Management containers that are serviced that week, whether they’re full or empty. These containers will be emptied by Waste Management as usual and will be subsequently removed within two business days. If this occurs during a week where bi-weekly services such as recycling are not being serviced, the swap for those containers will occur the following week.

3. After the Waste Management containers have been serviced and subsequently removed from customers’ properties, customers should start using their new MarBorg containers as normal. These new containers will continue to be serviced by Waste Management until July 1st, after which they’ll be serviced by MarBorg.

How will customers receive their first bill?

Customers will receive their first MarBorg bill at the same billing address they currently have on file with Waste Management. No action is needed on the customer’s part to receive this first bill. Information on how to pay will be detailed on the bill itself. Customers are welcome to set up autopay with MarBorg prior to July 1st by calling (805) 963-1852.

Will costs change?

Solid waste collection rates for the new fiscal year effective July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 were approved by the County Board of Supervisors on June 4, 2024. Solid waste collection rates can be viewed at https://www.countyofsb.org/1112/Collection-ServicesRates.

For more information about the upcoming waste hauler transition for this region, please visit www.LessIsMore.org/haulertransition or call (805) 882-3600.

County of Santa Barbara