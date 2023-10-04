Pink Week to highlight breast cancer awareness month in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Breast Cancer Resource Center in Santa Barbara is raising awareness through its annual Pink Week event.
The event includes webinars that tackle specific issues from early detection to post operative care.
We will be speaking to workers about the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer.
