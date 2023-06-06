Santa Maria Elks thank community for its support in holding ‘one of the best rodeos ever’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The recently held 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is being hailed as one of the most successful and best ever staged in the long history of the popular event.

"This year's rodeo is very special," said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. "I would say it was probably one of the best that we have ever had."

During its four-day run, the Elk Event Center was filled to capacity during each performance. Tickets were in such high demand throughout the event, people went on to social media each day looking to find anyone who might have some available.

"Every single day there wasn't an empty seat in the house," said Sterling. "Everybody just seemed to be all excited and man we had great crowds and everything went off so well."

Sterling estimated there was at least 7,500 people inside the Event Center each day, which help add to an electric atmosphere for visitors and participants alike.

"Everybody seemed to have a really good time, and man, we had some great acts, and everybody here did their job," said Sterling. "It was great and I thought it was awesome."

Sterling added final numbers for the event, such as attendance and other metrics won't be known for at least a few days.

The popularity of the rodeo extended to its signature event, the Queen Contest, which included six candidates this year.

During the course of the six-week long contest, the candidates raised more than $890,000, which is a record for a regular campaign, only exceeded by the 2020 Covid impacted contest, which ended up running for several months, generating over $1 million.

On Friday night, Michaela Jamison of VTC Enterprises earned the crown after raising $525,801.

"All that money goes back into the community," said Sterling. "We have youth programs that wouldn't happen without this campaign, and so, we're very pleased with all the support that the candidates have had this year, and we look forward to another good year next year."

Sterling added event with the 80th Annual Rodeo in the history books for only a few hours now, work for year's event is just about set to begin.

"It's never ending," said Sterling. "With the size of our rodeo and we have other events that we hold out here, but yeah, our planning starts a couple of days after and we kind of recuperate and then we're ready to go for next year. It's going to be hard to top this one, but we are surprised when we think we don't know if we can do anything better, but it always seems to come out better the next year, so we look forward to great things next year."

The 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is scheduled for May 30-June 2, 2024.