Published 11:43 am

Arroyo Grande merchants form new group to create more community events, including reimagined Strawberry Festival

Village of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- A group of Arroyo Grande businesswomen have formed a new non-profit organization with the goal of creating more community events in the city.

Earlier this year, the Arroyo Grande Village Association (AGVA) was established by Krista Bandy, Laura Beth Amy, and Mindy Calmenson, who each own a business in the city's historic downtown village.

The AGVA is hoping to create new events for the village area that will attract more people into the important business center of the city.

The idea arose out of recent cancellation of several favorite events, including the Strawberry Festival, which permanently dissolved last year after more than 30 years of operation.

The Strawberry Festival, along with other events, were previously organized by the now defunct Arroyo Grande Village Improvement Association.

With the new organization, the goal is to bring back the Strawberry Festival at some point in the future, while also creating new events, including the upcoming Arroyo Grande Beer and Wine Festival.

The new festival is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 5 and will help raise funds for next the upcoming Christmas in the Village.

For more information on the Arroyo Grande Village Association, click here.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

