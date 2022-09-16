Community feels change after temperatures cool down across Central Coast

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Temperatures are cooling down across the Central Coast, and community members feel the change.

Andre Miller of Arroyo Grande said the recent heatwave was brutal.

“It was humid also it seems,” said Miller. “It was a little bit dreadful being outside. “

College students visiting from Northern California felt the same way.

“It got over 100 degrees,” said student from Susanville Hannah McLauchlin. “I would like to say to mother nature, please control yourself.”

Miller said he is glad the cool weather is back.

“I definitely felt that drastic change when the breeze started to come in,” said Miller. “So that's where we felt it the most, so now it is just pleasant.”

This weather brings relief to businesses in Pismo Beach, even though the heat brought a lot of revenue.

“People kind of stayed out later too because sometimes it gets cooler on the beach early,” said Cool Cat manager Julie Corpuel. “But it was staying warm a little later.”

The manager said many still enjoy the current pismo breeze

“I don't think that going from 90 to 70 affects us too much,” said Corpuel.

Including Miller.

He went from wearing t-shirts to sweaters in a span of a week, with a smile on his face.

“Yeah I know, it gets breezy and I guess I am sensitive to that sort of cold,” said Miller.

Even though temperatures on the central coast dropped steadily, people in the area say they hope it continues to drop, that way they can bust out their sweaters for the fall season.