Organizers prepare for major Central Coast events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Organizers are preparing for the Lompoc Flower Festival, the Mid-State Fair, and other major Central Coast events.

Despite two years of cancellations and modifications due to COVID, organizers are excited for local events kicking off in the coming months.

“All hands on deck,” said Santa Maria Fairpark Spokeswoman Rebecca Barks. “All of our staff are on full speed for the strawberry festival.”

The first is the Strawberry Festival right around the corner.

As usual it's at the Santa Maria Fairpark where the plan is for a “normal” event.

That includes other events like the County Fair.

“We’re actually looking at being able to announce pretty soon here our entertainment for the county fair,” said Barks.

The Lompoc Flower Festival is another event but it won't be quite like before.

That event's organizers have challenges as many flower businesses went under due to covid.

“We didn't do anything for 2 years and trying to reconstruct it, I feel like this is the first one,” said Lompoc Flower Festival organizer Ben Contreras.

So, no Lompoc Flower Parade due to financial burdens.

But there will be a carnival.

“Everything has been very difficult,” said Contreras. “Especially with no sizable income coming in for the last two year. We are lucky we are getting to a point where there will be a flower festival.”

Up at the Mid-State Fair, plans are underway for a normal event.

“Last year it was different, but we were under different times,” said Mid-State Fair spokesman Tom Keffury. “So we're planning right now as our 2020 theme says ‘full steam ahead.’ That’s the way we are planning and we are looking forward to a normal, regular fun fair.”

Organizers say they will continue to follow the COVID state guidelines as the virus is unpredictable.