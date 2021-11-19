Guadalupe entrepreneurs react to city’s Microenterprise Program

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Business owners in Guadalupe said they have received a lot of help through the city's Microenterprise Program in the last month and are grateful for it.

El Tapatio Co-Owner Noemi Berumen is one of those business owners.

She said she and her husband struggled during the pandemic and is trying to catch up with her finances.

Berumen said thanks to the Microenterprise Program, she has received lots of mentorship and advice through her business, in ways where she can grow her business.

Los Amigos de Guadalupe is in charge of the program. The organization said applications are still being accepted.

