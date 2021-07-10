Fiesta dancers bring a colorful preview to Joe’s Cafe as part of a live radio show

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fiesta dancing was part of a street side radio remote Friday in Santa Barbara.

Host Drew Wakefield with the Cork and Fork 805 radio show (1290 AM) launched a Fiesta-style party at the legendary Joe's Cafe with an outside show, giveaways, interviews and two entertaining dances. Those were performed by the 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde and the Junior Spirit Savannah Hoover.

The dances were cheered by the full crowd in the Joe's outside patio along with passersby in the street. Many recorded the event on their phone cameras.

Earlier in the show, Joey Somerville, the Joe's General Manager appeared to talk about the iconic restaurant, its ability to survive the COVID crisis, and the popularity it has during Fiesta.

Also appearing, was this year's La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow, who announced many of the activities that will be taking place as the pandemic rules ease back. They include Fiesta Pequena at the Old Mission and a mercado downtown. There will be no Fiesta parade this year, El Desfile Historico.

Old Spanish Days takes place August 4-7. For more information go to Fiesta 2021.

The Spirits of Fiesta will be performing again on the patio of the Chomp on the Rocks / Salty at the Beach restaurant at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum July 30, during another live radio show. This will be the kick off to a week of Old Spanish Days events, both part of the official Fiesta schedule and through community and business efforts on their own.