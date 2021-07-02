Santa Maria nonprofit Community Partners in Caring named 2021 CA Nonprofit of the Year

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria organization Community Partners in Caring has been selected as the 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by the California Association of Nonprofits and Assemblymember Steve Bennett.

Community Partners in Caring is one of more than 100 nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their tremendous contributions to the communities they serve.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits. “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

Community Partners in Caring provides transportation for seniors age 62 and older in Santa Barbara County to help them get to both medical and non-medical appointments, receive food deliveries, wellness check-ins, friendly visits and more.

The nonprofit thrives off of volunteer support and seeks to help the senior population live independently while maintaining dignity, respect and quality of life.

“Staff and volunteers at Community Partners in Caring transform the lives of homebound seniors every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Steve Bennett as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Vilma Contreras, Executive Director of Community Partners in Caring.

Currently, the organization serves more than 800 seniors throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information about Community Partners in Caring, you can visit partnersincaring.org.