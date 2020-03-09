Inclusive fitness program comes to Ventura County

Community

OXNARD, Calif. - A new inclusive fitness program is coming to Ventura County.

“Fuzion is developing this new program and it is called ‘Incluzion,'" said Ana Moreno, who is the owner of the Fuzion Fitness in Oxnard. “It is a special needs program designed to bring special needs kids and non-special needs kids together in an environment through fitness.”

The Inclusive Fitness program will be available at Fusion Fitness in Oxnard starting March 28. Moreno says this inclusive fitness program has been in the works for a couple of years and was much needed in Ventura County.

“There are a lot of programs like this is over the hill, and not around so we are very excited to bring this to the county,” said Moreno. “I think it is beneficial for the special needs kids, to really feel included as a part of the community as anyone should. We are all different in everyday shape and form, but all of us share the same heart.”

The hour-long workout class is open to the public on Saturdays. Participants go through circuit training, cardio, and work on proper form, all while allowing children with all abilities to grow together. Fuzion Fitness is also looking for volunteers.

“We really want to have young junior high and high school students be involved as well as volunteers,” said Moreno. “We are working really hard to build a program that they can get volunteer hours and community service hours for the program.”

For more information you can visit the Fuzion Fitness website or call them at 805-814-6963