Santa Maria Valley Chamber launches new program to help businesses build online presence

Business Matters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched a new program to help local businesses build a strong online presence.

The "Get Your Business Online" program is free to all Chamber members.

The Chamber will provide an intake assessment of the online presence for each business, and then give owners valuable information they can use to grow their operations through their website and social media.

Some of the key elements and areas of emphasis that business owners will learn includes the topics of: Create & Manage Your Google My Business Listing, Build & Manage Your Social Media Presence, Build a Customer Database and Sell Online.

The new program is intended for all businesses, including those in the retail, restaurant and service sectors.

The Chamber also provides businesses with a full library of resources, including links with additional information.

For more information, visit the Get Your Business Online website.