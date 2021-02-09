Takeout Tuesday helping ring up sales for South SLO County restaurants

Business Matters

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The South County Chambers of Commerce is once again asking community members to take part in "Takeout Tuesday."

The promotional effort has been ongoing during the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to help support local businesses through the many challenges the health crisis has presented.

According to South County Chambers of Commerce President/CEO Joceyln Brennan, many restaurants are still struggling financially even after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently lifted the regional stay-at-home order two weeks ago.

She noted inside dining is still restricted, while outside dining areas are typically much smaller in capacity than normal inside operations.

In addition, winter weather is also adversely affecting sales due to lower customer counts.

Brennan added many restaurants have been able to pivot operations and boost business with creativity and ingenuity.

She points out Old Juan's Cantina in Oceano has created an entirely new drive-through system in its parking lot.

The new drive-though is another way for the longtime restaurant to keep sales ringing.

Just recently, the restaurant reopened its outdoor dining area, giving it two options for customers to purchase food.

