Ventura dog heading to Westminster Dog Show

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A local four-legged friend is on the way to the 150th Westminster Dog Show.

Nicole and Tom Scurrah's dog Fergus is a Kooikerhondje. (pronounced like Koy-Ker-Hone-Cha)

It is special Dutch spaniel.

Furgus has won countless ribbons, including some at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

This will be their second time in a row showing Fergus at Westminster Dog Show.

But due to stricter airline rules the Scurrahs can't buy Fergus a seat, so they are driving to New York with some stops along the way.

Nicole Scurrah said Fergus has worked in more than a dozen handlers at local shows, but she will be the handler again at Westminster.

"I never would have imaged when I got him three four years ago that I would be showing him, that was one of the conditions of getting this breed," said Scurrah

She started showing Fergus at the Ventura County Fairgrounds shows and soon he was a champion.

"He is actually quite easy to handle, he has an amazing temperament, he is super sweet, " said Scurrah," and the fact that I am able to show him at Westminster is quite amazing, I never ever ever would have pictured my self showing a dog at Westminster."

"Carousel Ticket to Ride" is his dog show name in the program.

The show starts January 31st and they will be in the ring at 9. a.m. Eastern Time, 6 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Feb. 3.For a link to the live broadcast visit, https://Westminsterkennelclub.org