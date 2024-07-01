Santa Barbara County offering free protective services to pet owners for 4th of July holiday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is getting pet owners ready for the upcoming 4th of July holiday by providing a number of free protective services for their animals.

Leading up to the Independence Day celebrations, Santa Barbara County Animal Services has been messaging the public about the potential dangers some of the festivities may bring, particularly loud explosive fireworks, as well as some of the safety precautions pet owners should take.

"The 4th of July is very dangerous time for pets," said Animal Services Community Outreach Coordinator Esme Medina. "There's a lot of pets that try to run away from the noise, and they'll do whatever they can to get away from the noise."

To help reduce the number of animals who will flee their home, Animal Services is providing free crates pet owners may use temporarily to shelter their animals.

"We have a program in the 4th of July time where we do a we call it a crate rental, but there are no fees associated with it," added Medina. "We check out a crate to a family that needs it to keep their pet safe and secure into their in their household. A lot of pets are home pets, so they don't ever have to be in a crate, but with times like this, we do want to secure them and make sure that they're safe in a small area. This is a free of no charge. People can come into our shelters. any, any time during regular business hours, and all we ask is a couple information regarding the pets so we can match up the appropriate size crate to the appropriate size dog."

