‘Tough road ahead of him’: Severely matted dog gets new lease on life thanks to Santa Barbara Humane Society

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A neglected dog is getting a second chance at a good life.

Santa Barbara Humane Society recently rescued a small dog after it was found by a Santa Barbara County community member in the early morning of June 6. The dog, had severely matted fur and other visible issues.

The community member brought the dog to the Humane Society in Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria. They told the organization that he had not seen this dog before and noticed signs of neglect.

After inspection, the organization members say the dog was a Lhasa Apso mix and the poor pup was in obvious pain.

They say his matted hair was impeding his movement, he smelled and he had a piece of old twine wrapped around his snout. The string was said to be there for a long time and it was partially embedded into his skin. This caused his face to be raw and irritated.

After medical treatment, which included a bath and grooming, the members found an adorable 10-pound pup underneath. They say he is estimated to be seven years old and he's been given the name Ziggy.

The Santa Barbara Humane staff had to send Ziggy to San Luis Obispo for a stray hold but he eventually returned last week.

Ziggy has to go through treatment for his anemia due to a prior flea infestation before getting neutered. He also was diagnosed with dental disease.





Ziggy is already pre-adopted and would be able to go to his new home after getting neutered.

Luckily, his medical bills are being covered through the donor-supported TLC Fund.

The humane society provided the following statement to our newsroom, thanking donors for contributing to the fund and helping provide care for animals in need.

“Santa Barbara Humane is so lucky to have animals like Ziggy to care for who remind us what a positive attitude and unconditional love can do. Your impact means that there will always be a shelter for animals like Ziggy to go to when they are in need." Chief Philanthropy Officer, Sofia Rodriguez

Despite the tough road ahead, Ziggy will hopefully be snuggling up comfortably in his new home soon.