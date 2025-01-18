Los Angeles fire victims seek respite in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Little Sadie and her puppy Taco along with her family are taking a break from the treacherous fires surrounding their home in Los Angeles.

The fires forced the Valadez family to evacuate from their home in La Canada Flintridge.

"It’s just heartbreaking. We were just shocked at the devastation," said Sadie Valadez of Los Angeles.

They shared video of their harrowing escape.

The family of four is among hundreds of families visiting Santa Barbara since the LA fires broke out.

“We decided to drive out here to Santa Barbara and enjoy the beautiful gardens … we’re gonna have a nice and enjoy the sun in the fragrant roses," said Valadez.

John Schmitt of Los Angeles brought his wife and their newborn to the Santa Barbara Rose Garden seeking respite.

"We decided to evacuate our home because of the air quality were very close to one of the fires … we thought it was the perfect spot to bring our newborn to the rose gardens it’s very special to my family," said Schmitt.

Father Joe Schwab of the Old Mission has met with dozens of visitors at the old mission affected by the fires down south.

"They really just need a break from the tragedy ... it’s too heavy on them emotionally and spiritually so they come to a beautiful place like Santa Barbara to rest from it," said Schwab.

Schwab says he hopes those affected by the LA fires will continue to find peace and strength in the atmosphere of the old mission and the rose garden.

"The life of your heart and your soul, that’s where your strength will really lie if you can resurrect that then you can get back to face the job that needs to be done," said Schwab.

As the clean-up in the fire zones begins, Santa Barbara has the welcome mat out for those needing a home away from home.