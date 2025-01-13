Santa Barbara Humane helping animals evacuated due to Los Angeles fires



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A team from Santa Barbara Humane is helping the Pasadena Humane Society with animals evacuated due to the Eaton Fire.

Since the fire began, Pasadena Humane has taken in more than 300 animals.

Some are suffering from burn injuries, and their staff is facing significant strain.

So the Santa Barbara humane team jumped in to provide operational assistance, allowing the Pasadena staff some much-needed relief.

Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane

“We also took some of our team down there to help their team so their team is exhausted. They’re overworked they have their own families. They have their own homes that may have burned down so we actually took some of our staff down there," said CEO Kerri Burns of Santa Barbara Humane.

Santa Barbara Humane transported 13 dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society.

And the dogs are already available for adoption at Santa Barbara Humane’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Burns projects Santa Barbara Humane staff will remain onsite in Pasadena through Monday, with more staff prepared to assist if needed.

Burns says our community can help by adopting locally in order to transfer more animals from the fires.

For more information on how you can help, visit: https://sbhumane.org/.