Ventura clothing business owner helping victims of Los Angeles fires

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 2:43 pm
Published 2:52 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A locally owned sustainable clothing business in Ventura wants to help victims affected by the massive fires in Los Angeles.

Owner Jennifer Siemens of California Kids Collection has decided to donate clothes from her store to those in need.

The business owner is also donating 25 percent of all proceeds of select tees to the California Fire Foundation.

Siemens chose this agency, because she wanted to make a difference to a local resource. 

"I realized this is my shirt …. I have this heart … which I made my son ... and I made this because we love California. Now, it has a different deeper meaning ... and we want to come together and stick together," said Siemens.

The owner hopes her efforts will not only help them financially, but also offer some comfort to those affected by the Los Angeles fires during this difficult time.

For more information, visit: https://californiakidscollection.com/.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

