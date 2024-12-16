Skip to Content
DignityMoves launches Holiday Gift Drive for residents transitioning off the streets in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
today at 5:11 pm
Published 5:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - DignityMoves is continuing its holiday tradition at their La Posada Village on Hollister Ave., and their downtown Santa Barbara Street Village by giving each resident a stocking, basket or gift bag with personal and holiday items.

For many of the residents, this will be the first holiday season in years spent off the streets.

The goal of this holiday gift drive is to provide each La Posada and Santa Barbara Street resident with a special gift, filled with personal and holiday-themed items.

Gifts are needed for about 82 men and 34 women.  

DignityMoves will be collecting donations through Friday,  December 20, at 11:00 am.

If you would like to participate go to the Dignity Moves website for details. https://dignitymoves.org/downtown-santa-barbara/

