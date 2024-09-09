Skip to Content
Hundreds attended SB Humane’s biggest fundraiser in Santa Barbara

today at 7:41 am
Published 7:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of guests came to support Santa Barbara Humane at its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Great Gatsby Furball Gala raised much-needed funding for the nonprofit to place pets into homes.

Funds raised will also allow the organization to offer critical safety-net resources like free and low-cost veterinary care, assistance through its food pantry, affordable dog training and more.

The organization's goal is to ultimately keep pets and people together and animals out of the shelter system.

Patricia Martellotti

