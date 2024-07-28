Popular clothing shop stocks up for Fiesta Week in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular clothing store in Santa Barbara is going all out ahead of Fiesta Week.

Owners of Viva describe their business as "going crazy."

They're not just seeing an overflow of customers coming through to purchase fiesta dresses and decorations.

They're also getting inundated with phone calls from customers asking for fiesta-related merchandise.

Fiesta week is the busiest time of the year for this shop -along with Christmas.

"We've been doing fiesta for 32 years … really excited for the 100th year fiesta … hoping to sell out this year … I think I will," said owner Rafael Martel of Viva.

"We have a lot of stuff gong on for Fiesta so this is exciting because they're not having the carnival and everything's going to be downtown," said co-owner Rosario Gonzales of Viva.

Viva is now selling specialty dolls custom-made along with hair flowers, shawls and more just for Fiesta Week.