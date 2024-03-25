Spring break energizes the economy after a soggy start to the year on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Central Coast economy is hoping to get a boost from both sunshine and Spring break travelers but the rainy conditions have made the first quarter of the year a soggy one for the most part.

Rain and cold weather were factors to start the year, and there's still more rain in the advanced forecast for this weekend. In between, however, the business community has hoped for travelers to be on the move for vacations stays, shopping and dining out.

There was a spike during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in early February, with movie fans out at the theatres and out of towners spending a few nights.

This week, spring break travelers who are not skiing or going to resorts in Florida or Mexico, are coming to the Central Coast where temperatures will be in the upper 60's through low 70's for the first part of the week. Friday rain is in the forecast from a Pacific Ocean stream of moisture coming on shore.

Overall, spring break is an economic stimulus, especially if young people are part of the equation, although that can also mean more crowds that have sometimes been a safety concern. Recently thousands in San Luis Obispo were celebrating St. Fratty's Day, a spin off from St. Patrick's Day and the event had issues ranging from property damage to an evacuation at a dorm building at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Overall in Santa Barbara, locations including the Old Mission, the harbor, Stearns Wharf, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Skater's Point skate park, mountain trails, restaurants and retailers are all expected to see an economic spike.

Travel experts also said there is still a wave of returning travelers from the post-pandemic come back after many were on staycations mainly from 2020-2022.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)