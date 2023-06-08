Artist decorates entire front yard for Solstice in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara artist is celebrating solstice from her home.

Evelyn Jacob said she’s so excited for Solstice that she decided to go all out by decorating the front yard of her home.

Located on Foothill Road near Mssion Canyon, Jacob has decorated her entire front gate with flowers, a yellow sun banner and other very colorful displays.

The artist hopes her display will bring joy to everyone driving by.

"Oh my biggest hope is that it lightens peoples hearts … inspire other people to do something like this, and give their neighbors a chance to say what," said Jacob.

Her displays will be up through the month of June.