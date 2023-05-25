Hope Ranch: Historic $6.8 Million house hits market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There’s a historic home that just went up for sale in Hope Ranch.

Built in 1931, the historic home is considered a rarity of sorts.

"We are selling this historic estate that is Spanish colonial revival design," said realtor Kelly Knight of Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties.

Realtors are excited about this home because it has never been on the market.

"Never … it’s been held in the same family for almost 100 years," said Knight.

Knight said perhaps the most unusual aspect of this home is that it has remained virtually unaltered.

"The family did a very good job of preserving all of the original architectural elements … these homes that were designed by George Washington Smith's protégé Floyd Brewster ... only a handful were built in Santa Barbara," said Knight.

This 5,000-square-foot home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

"I think it’s an honor to sell a property this old with the historic Pedegree that it has the famous architect, and the beautiful finish work all over the home," said realtor Gabe Grandcast of Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties.

Since his home went on the market just days ago, realtors have received dozens of calls from around the country.

"We’ve had calls from Massachusetts and you know northern California, Southern California. It’s a very exciting offering," said Knight.

If you're interested in this home, you may want to consider the price first.

"This home is on the market for $6,895,000 ... and it’s actually a great value for a home like this," said Knight.

Knight hopes to attract a buyer who will be the next Steward of this historical estate.