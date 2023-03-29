Skip to Content
National Vietnam Veterans Day celebrated with an event in Solvang

Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day will be celebrated in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - The National Vietnam Veterans Day will be celebrated in Solvang today in the Veteran's Memorial Building.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and the Cloverlane Foundation.

The event was originally scheduled for the Avenue of the Flags in Buellton but moved due to weather to the current location the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building at 1745 Mission Drive across from Mission Santa Ines.

The event is open to the public.   Lunch will be provided.

Several elected officials will be on hand to speak and show their support for the area veterans.

