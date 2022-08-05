El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at The Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - In it's 98th year, Old Spanish Days is responding to changes in Santa Barbara with a promenade now in the area of the traditional El Desfile Historico parade route. With that the parade will go entirely down Cabrillo Blvd. from Castillo St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

The parade starts at noon.

Thousands are expected and the all-waterfront route has offered some new viewing opportunities.

Parking will be tight in the area. The city has offered three free shuttles from downtown to help the public get to and front the waterfront.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

(more details, video, and photos will be available here later today)