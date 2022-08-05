Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 10:03 am
Published 9:59 am

El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at The Santa Barbara waterfront this year

Spectators set up their chairs early n the morning for the Old Spanish Days parade in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
Spectators set up their chairs early n the morning for the Old Spanish Days parade in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - In it's 98th year, Old Spanish Days is responding to changes in Santa Barbara with a promenade now in the area of the traditional El Desfile Historico parade route. With that the parade will go entirely down Cabrillo Blvd. from Castillo St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

The parade starts at noon.

Thousands are expected and the all-waterfront route has offered some new viewing opportunities.

Parking will be tight in the area. The city has offered three free shuttles from downtown to help the public get to and front the waterfront.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

(more details, video, and photos will be available here later today)

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content