Crews repairing sidewalks for pedestrian safety in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - If you're driving through Santa Maria, you may see about a half dozen construction zones around town.

That's because the city is working to improve the safety of sidewalks for pedestrians.

Crews are repairing sidewalks in several areas including La Maria Senior Home, 600 block of Pine Street, and Fesler Jr. High School.

They are installing new sidewalks near residential areas in all quadrants of the town.

In addition to sidewalk improvement, crews are reconstructing curbsides, gutters, driveways and cross gutters.

The total amount of sidewalks being repaired amounts to about 40,000 square feet.