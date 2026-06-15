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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 15 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 4:00 am

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

El Mundial 2026 transita la primera jornada de enfrentamientos de la fase de grupos, y para este lunes tiene reservado el debut de la primera selección campeona del mundo, Uruguay, además del estreno de un candidato al título, España.

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

  • 12 p.m. de Miami.
  • 9 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 10 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 11 a.m. de Bogotá.
  • 1 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 6 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Seattle

🏠 Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Miami

🏠 Miami Gardens, Florida, Estados Unidos

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. de Madrid.

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