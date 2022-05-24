Non-English speaking population is a focus for emergency communications heading in to high fire season

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is increasing its messaging and commitment to information for the non-English speaking population, specifically those who speak Spanish.

The department has in recent years identified this area as a priority focus.

OEM Director Kelly Hubbard says some messages are prepared in the system now and will be adjusted per event. In a quick time frame, they can be sent out to the public at large or to specific areas.

The goal is to enhance and expand community resilience.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has been working with emergency services and Listos California to help ensure communities across the state are prepared for, can respond to, and recover from disasters.

This includes messaging and grants after a disaster as part of recovery.

