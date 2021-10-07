Santa Barbara County Public Health Director provides update on local coronavirus response

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso appeared on NewsChannel 3 Midday for the public health department's weekly discussion series with Joe Buttitta.

Among the topics discussed Thursday, the possibility of Santa Barbara County enacting more restrictions for residents like the new vaccine mandate issued in Los Angeles. That new mandate requires anyone who wishes to enter an indoor restaurant, bar, gym or shopping centers show proof of full vaccination.

That sweeping new indoor mandate in Los Angeles has many wondering if the same will happen here.

Do-Reynoso said that's unlikely.

Good news: the local case rate is trending down by more than 40-percent. Those numbers are similar to what's happening across California.

Here at home, Do Reynoso credits indoor masking, rising vaccination rates, and people practicing layers of protection. She doubts we'll follow LA's lead any time soon.

"I think what we have in place is working. The bottom line is that we want people to get vaccinated. So, we are seeing our numbers inching upwards and our case rates trending downwards," Do-Reynoso said.

However, she adds, we're not where we should be.

As reported earlier this week, Santa barbara County extended the indoor mask mandate for another month and possibly longer with the holidays and the flu season coming up.

The county is continuing its same messaging as before: the best way to beat the pandemic, is by getting vaccinated. The county is also encouraging those who are particularly vulnerable sign up to receive a flu vaccine.

For the latest facts and figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Barbara County, click here. For information receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.