Santa Barbara County health experts discuss receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccines together

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Health experts across Santa Barbara County are urging the community to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

As flu season kicks in, they say getting both vaccines are safe.

The CDC recommends that both vaccines can be given together.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center while getting both vaccines is safe for patients, say while there may be additional side affects.

The Lompoc Medical Center is currently offering patients the vaccines together in one appointment.

They believe this will help people to not have to make two separate appointments.

Doctors at the medical center say last year, there were less flu cases than usual during flu season.

But as businesses and school reopen, they say the chances of getting the flu are higher.

Other places where both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered include JDX Pharmacy in Santa Maria.

While the pharmacy is awaiting shipment of the flu vaccine, Dr. Sagar Asodia says clients can make appointments to get both shots once it's available in the next few weeks.