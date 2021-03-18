Dr. Henning Ansorg provides update on local coronavirus response

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg appeared on NewsChannel 3 Midday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic as part of our weekly discussion series with the public health department.

Ansorg chatted with Joe Buttitta about obstacles the health department is facing in the local vaccination effort, coronavirus variants in California, and what is and isn't allowed with the return of youth sports.

