One-on-one with Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg chatted with NewsChannel's Joe Buttitta about the county's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ansorg provided an update on vaccination efforts, local health metrics, and shed a light on what needs to happen for Santa Barbara County to proceed further into the state's reopening plan.

Dr. Ansorg's appearance is the latest in a weekly series of live interviews conducted every Thursday on NewsChannel 3 Midday.

