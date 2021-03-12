Mobile COVID-19 testing unit moving to Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's mobile COVID-19 testing unit is moving to Santa Barbara next week.

The mobile unit will be located at the waterfront parking lot at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. starting Monday. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for at least two weeks.

The mobile testing unit will then move to another location which will be announced at a later date. The mobile testing unit has been in action since January and has already made several stops around the county.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso says testing is an important step to help move the county through to the next tier of the state's reopening plan.

“We know our community is eager to move forward and testing is a key tool to make this happen. Decreasing our case rate will allow our community move more quickly through the tiers and begin reopening more business sectors and schools,” said Do-Reynoso.

Do-Reynoso said the site in Santa Barbara is a great way to get tested while "enjoying a great view."

To request an appointment, click here. If you need assistance registering, call 211.