Mobile COVID-19 testing unit comes to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara residents will have a new way to get tested for COVID-19 starting Monday.

A new mobile testing unit will be stationed at CenCal Health, 4050 Calle Real, and open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays thereafter.

The mobile unit is expected to stay for a minimum of two weeks and will be available for all community members before being moved to a new location which will be announced by the county.

To request an appointment for testing at the mobile unit, please visit lhi.care/covidtesting. For further assistance registering, call 2-1-1.

“Testing is such an important part of fighting COVID, that we’re more than happy to work with the Public Health Department to provide the needed space and support,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

In addition to the new mobile testing site, expanded COVID-19 testing has also been made available in Santa Maria and Isla Vista.

For testing in Santa Maria, visit the Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Online appointment registration opens the day before each testing date and closes at 5 p.m. or when all slots are full, whichever comes first. Walk-ins are not allowed at this time.

In Isla Vista, testing began at the Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, on Friday. The site will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This location is for walk-ins only.

For updates on testing locations, visit www.publichealth.org/testing or call 2-1-1 for information and testing appointment registration assistance.

For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.