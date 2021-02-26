SB County mobile COVID-19 testing unit moves to Carpinteria in March

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The mobile COVID-19 testing unit that has stopped in various locations across Santa Barbara County is making another move on Monday.

The unit will be taking a drive down to Procore in Carpinteria, located at 6267 Carpinteria Ave.

There, the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for a minimum of two weeks.

All community members are invited to request an appointment online and get tested. If you need help registering, you can dial 2-1-1.

“We are happy to report the mobile testing site will now be supporting our South County Region with an additional testing opportunity in the City of Carpinteria," said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. "We are working our way together and continuing to decrease positive cases. Testing is such an important piece in slowing the spread of the virus as well as a critical metric used to reopening our community. Testing is a solid strategy in helping us to reopen schools and local businesses, allow sports to play again and allow indoor dining.”

The county said they will announce the mobile site's next location at the end of its two-week stay in Carpinteria.

The unit was previously stationed in Santa Barbara in January.

For testing locations across the county, visit publichealthsbc.org/testing or call 2-1-1 for more information.

For a daily breakdown of COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.