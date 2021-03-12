COVID-19 testing readily available across the South and Central Coast

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Vaccines across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are ramping up, but the demand for testing has dropped.

On Friday, all three counties have same-day appointment openings for free testing and multiple locations with multiple open time slots.

Public health officials said testing remains important to know where COVID-19 is in the community. And if more people get tested it could help counties get into the lower less restrictive reopening tiers.

In Santa Barbara County, 84,124 people have gotten tested for COVID-19 since February 1. While in January 97,606 people got tested.

In San Luis Obispo County the testing has dropped in half. During the week of January 25, the county was testing at a rate of 1,164 tests per 100,000 people. This week it’s down to 563 per 100,000.

In Ventura County, testing peaked on January 12 with a seven-day average of 10,675 tests. This week the seven-day average is at 3,891.

So far, public health officials said 408,745 vaccine doses have been administered across the three counties. Ventura has administered the most at 239,630. Santa Barbara County is next at 112,639 doses. And San Luis Obispo County has administered 56,476.

