One Year Later: A “heart-wrenching” week of uncertainty for SB businesses

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, Santa Barbara bars began bracing for big changes.

That was also the day the NBA suspended its season and large events like concerts and festivals began getting canceled en masse.

“After that happened, you could kind of see patrons becoming a little more cautious when going out,” said Phillip Wright, owner of Whiskey Richard’s and Sportsman bars in Santa Barbara. “You could definitely feel an angst amongst people.”

Soon questions and concerns turned into Wright closing the bars as a precaution the following Monday. He figured the drastic action would be temporary, but the uncertainty weighed on him.

“It was kind of heart-wrenching, really, to feel the powerlessness of not being, have no control of what was going on or know what was gonna happen,” he said.

Watch the full story tonight on NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 at 11 p.m.