Lucia Mar Unified School District to begin school year online with full distance learning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Lucia Mar Unified School District will start the upcoming school year with full distance learning in an online format.

The Lucia Mar Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the plan at a highly-anticipated meeting Tuesday night.

The move affects all of the district's nearly 11,000 students across its 19 different campuses.

In the board agenda report, district leadership recommended "Plan B" of a three-plan proposal for the upcoming opening of the 2020-21 schoool year.

Plan B featured a split day with AM/PM shifts, that included social distancing, enhanced disinfection and other COVID-19 prevention strategies.

Plan A was full reopening with enhanced disinfection and other COVID-19 prevention strategies, while Plan C was full distancing learning.

With COVID-19 cases rising dramatically across San Luis Obispo County, as well as the region and state, board members chose Plan B.

The district will return to in-class instruction when it is determined to be safe.

The move follows other California districts that have chosen recently to begin the school year with an online format, most notably, the Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District.

Lucia Mar begins the upcoming school year on Aug. 13.