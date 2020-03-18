Third confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The third confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Santa Barbara County.

This is the county's second positive case of the coronavirus in the last two days.

On Tuesday, the county announced that a second person was diagnosed with COVID-19. The two previous cases had not had contact with one another.

Wednesday's latest case is a person living in north Santa Barbara County. They are a family member of the first person to be diagnosed in the county.

The individual is in the 60s and is quarantined at home, according to Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz. It is unclear if this person has any underlying health issues.

This latest instance comes on the same day that San Luis Obispo County announced a mandatory order for residents to stay at home until further notice. A similar order was issued in Ventura County on Tuesday.

