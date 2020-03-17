Second COVID-19 case reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Health officials have confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in the county.

Santa Barbara County Health Director Van Do-Reynoso announced the second case during a Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

Do-Reynoso said the person is in their 50s and had contracted the virus by coming in contact with a person who has the virus in San Luis Obispo County.

The Santa Barbara County Health department received the information Monday night at 10:30 p.m., then crews went out to investigate.

They believe it is a close contact transmission.

The latest confirmed case comes after the county's first instance of COVID-19 earlier this week. That person is in their 60s and lives in north Santa Barbara County.

For more information about COVID-19 and SB County Public Health's response, please visit www.publichealthsbc.org